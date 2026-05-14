DLF to invest ₹21,300 crore to complete housing projects across cities

India's biggest realty firm DLF Ltd has announced an additional investment of ₹21,300 crore to complete its ongoing residential projects, mainly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and the tri-city Chandigarh.

In its latest investor's presentation uploaded on the BSE on Wednesday, DLF said the "pending cost to complete for all launched projects" stands at ₹21,300 crore.

The company also disclosed that receivables from customers against the sale of properties stand at ₹33,840 crore. The net receivables after meeting the pending cost to complete the launched project are ₹12,540 crore.

Post-COVID pandemic, DLF has launched many residential projects in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and the tri-city of Chandigarh, including an ultra-luxury project 'The Dahlias' at Gurugram, which has a revenue potential of around ₹35,000 crore.

On Wednesday, DLF the country's largest real estate company by market capitalisation announced its financial results and also operational performance for the last fiscal.

During FY2025-26, DLF Ltd's sales bookings fell 5 per cent to ₹20,143 crore from a record ₹21,223 crore in the preceding financial year. The company had given the guidance of ₹20,000-22,000 crore.

On the financial front, the company's profit rose to ₹4,414.68 crore in FY2025-26 from ₹4,366.82 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Total income increased to ₹9,816.04 crore in FY26 from ₹8,995.89 crore in FY25.

"With an identified launch pipeline ahead, we remain well positioned to leverage this sustained demand momentum through a calibrated and value-accretive strategy and remain confident of delivering our stated medium-term goals," DLF said in a statement.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects spanning an area of more than 352 million sq ft.

The Group has 280 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution in the identified pipeline.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).