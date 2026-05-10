DMRC partners with Airtel Payments Bank to launch Rupay NCMC cards

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced it has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to launch co-branded RuPay cards enabled with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) facility. These cards will enable seamless, interoperable payments across metro systems, buses, and other transit networks nationwide.

The announcement was made at a ceremony at the Delhi Metro headquarters attended by DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, MD & Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Payments Bank Anubrata Biswas, and other senior officials from both organisations.

DMRC called the launch a step towards advancing integrated urban mobility. "The co-branded cards – Debit cards and PPI–MTS (Prepaid Payment Instrument for Mass Transit Systems) Cards – will allow commuters to pay for metro travel across multiple cities and transit systems using a single open-loop card," it said.

The move represents an upgrade from existing DMRC-issued cards, which are limited to the Delhi Metro network. The transporter said the initiative is aligned with the government's One-Nation-One-Card vision aimed at simplifying and unifying transit payments across the country.

"This exclusive partnership with Airtel Payments Bank and the introduction of co-branded NCMC cards will enable seamless and interoperable travel for our commuters, not only within the Delhi Metro network but also across multiple transit systems nationwide,” Kumar said.

The cards will be available at all DMRC stations in the next 10 days, ensuring easy accessibility for commuters. In addition, users can recharge their cards digitally at any time through the DMRC app or the Airtel app, significantly reducing the need to queue at stations for top-ups.

DMRC said the existing issued cards will continue to function as usual and the initiative marks a broader shift towards embedding digital payments seamlessly into everyday mobility, combining transit and banking to create a more integrated commuter experience.