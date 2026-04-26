DMRC appoints Sanjay Jamuar as first CEO of Delhi Metro International

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today announced it has appointed former Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Sanjay Jamuar as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL).

DMIL was set up by DMRC last month as a wholly-owned subsidiary to bid for metro rail projects in foreign cities and expand its global consultancy and urban transport services, as part of a larger strategy to extend its expertise in metro planning, construction, and operations beyond India.

"DMIL has the mandate to offer advisory services to other authorities and lenders to help develop, improve, and prepare long-term plans for metro and transit systems," DMRC said in a statement, adding the entity will leverage DMRC's expertise, which has helped many cities in India build their own metro systems.

Jamuar has wide experience across the Indian Railways, DMRC, and internationally in the UK, USA, France, West Asia, and Europe. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in strategic leadership from Warwick Business School, UK, and has done research work at Leeds University in transport economics.

"Incidentally, when he joined DMRC in 1998, he was the first Operation and Maintenance (O&M) employee. Therefore, coming back to DMRC is like a homecoming for him," DMRC said.

DMRC expands global footprint

Delhi Metro is already involved as a consultant with the Dhaka Metro project in Bangladesh. It is also handling crucial O&M contracts for the Chennai, Mumbai and Patna Metro projects and has played the role of consultant for almost all major metro projects in India.

DMRC has also carried out construction work for metro projects in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Patna. DMIL is now expected to further expand DMRC’s footprint globally by taking up metro projects as well as O&M assignments in India outside Delhi and abroad.

Delhi Metro's total revenue stood at Rs 8,151 crore in 2024–25, including earnings of Rs 3,946 crore from fare box collection and Rs 4,205 crore from other revenue streams such as leasing, advertising, property development, and consultancy services.