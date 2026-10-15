Domestic getaways, Asian destinations gain for festival travel: Agoda

The upcoming festive window, encompassing Dussehra, Durga Puja and Diwali, has sparked a surge in searches for both international destinations and domestic leisure retreats, according to data released by digital travel platform Agoda. Based on searches conducted between August 1 and September 30 for stays spanning October 15 to November 30, Bangkok, Phuket and Tokyo topped the list of international cities searched by Indian travellers, while Goa, Puri and Udaipur were popular domestic destinations.

Commenting on the same, Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda, said, “The festive period has traditionally been when travel and celebration come together, but the destinations people are considering reveal that there are now various ways to spend this time.”

“We are seeing interest span beach holidays, city breaks, cultural destinations and hill station escapes, suggesting that travellers are choosing destinations around the experience they want to have, rather than simply following a conventional itinerary,” he added.

Asia remains central to the festive itinerary for international travel, with Thailand, Vietnam and Japan emerging among the most searched countries, recording 55 per cent, 86 per cent and 125 per cent growth in searches, respectively, compared with last year, while Sri Lanka recorded a 262 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in searches.

At the city level, in Thailand, Bangkok and Phuket registered 65 per cent and 51 per cent increases in searches, drawing crowds with landmarks like the Grand Palace alongside coastal experiences. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Phu Quoc grew by 124 per cent due to its pristine beaches and night markets, and Tokyo saw 109 per cent growth as travellers aligned their trips with Japan's autumn foliage season.

Closer to home, the festive season is prompting travellers to search for nature-led, spiritual and leisure getaways. Perennial favourites like Goa and Udaipur maintained strong momentum, with 43 per cent and 29 per cent Y-o-Y growth in searches, respectively.

Puri recorded a 318 per cent surge in accommodation searches, followed by hill and nature havens like Ooty at 166 per cent and Munnar at 107 per cent. Additionally, Varanasi experienced 92 per cent Y-o-Y growth, underscoring a persistent appetite for destinations rooted in India's spiritual and cultural heritage.