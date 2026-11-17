Global logistics operator DP World has launched a dedicated export rail freight service for Ocean Network Express (ONE), connecting exporters in the National Capital Region (NCR) to Mundra Port, the company said on Monday.

Operating on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), the twice-weekly export service provides scheduled rail departures with a capacity of up to 180 TEUs per run, is aligned with vessel schedules to provide better coordination between inland cargo movements and ocean shipping services, helping exporters manage shipments with greater confidence and flexibility, DP World said.

By linking inland cargo hubs directly with the port, the service enables exporters to move cargo more efficiently, improve planning and gain more predictable access to global markets, it said.

The service supports multiple commodities within a single rake, providing customers across the connected regions with dedicated rail capacity, it added.

The service provides ONE with dedicated rail connectivity between the NCR and Mundra Port through DP World's inland container depots at Panipat, Pali and Modinagar.

"As a key manufacturing and export hub for automotive, auto components, industrial goods, FMCG and textiles, the NCR region requires seamless access to global markets.

"Through our dedicated rail service for Ocean Network Express, we are strengthening the link between inland manufacturing centre's and international shipping networks, offering customers greater reliability, flexibility and efficiency in moving their cargo," said Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, Subcontinent (India), DP World.

This partnership brings together ONE's global shipping network and DP World's inland logistics capabilities to deliver a more connected experience for customers, said Masahiro Sakikubo, Managing Director of India at Ocean Network Express.

"Dedicated capacity, scheduled rail departures and alignment with vessel schedules will help enhance supply chain reliability while supporting seamless cargo movement between inland markets and international trade routes.