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Dr Reddy's gets Brazil regulator approval to sell generic Ozempic

Brazil has 16.6 million adults aged between 20 and 79 living with diabetes, and ranks sixth globally in terms of the number of adults living with diabetes

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's ​has been banking on generic versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in ‌Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy, as a major growth driver in India and ​a ‌few global markets

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Thursday it had received regulatory ​approval in Brazil to market and sell ​a generic version of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster ‌diabetes drug Ozempic.

Brazil has 16.6 million adults aged between 20 and 79 living with diabetes, and ranks sixth globally in terms of the number of adults living with diabetes, said Dr Reddy's.

The country's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA)authorised generic semaglutide to treat adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus, alongside diet and ‌exercise.

The regulatory body had denied approval for the drug in April its application failed to meet all regulatory requirements.

The once-weekly drug will be available in 2 mg and 4 mg doses in a pre-filled injector pen.

 

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Dr Reddy's ​has been banking on generic versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in ‌Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy, as a major growth driver in India and ​a ‌few global markets.

It had recalled batches of generic semaglutide ‌in Canada earlier this year after it found an impurity in the active ingredient.

It ‌will relaunch ​the drug in ​Canada this quarter and is targeting launches in Latin America and Africa in the ‌coming months, ​it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dr Reddys Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Dr Reddy's Lab Dr Reddy's Dr Reddy’s Dr Reddy's Labs weight loss

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST