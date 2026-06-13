Dr Reddy's launches generic oral leukaemia drug Bosutinib in US market

In a bid to expand its oncology portfolio in the United States (US), pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Saturday announced the launch of Bosutinib tablets in that market.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm said that its Bosutinib 400 milligram (mg) tablets are a generic equivalent of Pfizer’s Bosulif, which is used to treat chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Pfizer’s Bosulif has recorded sales of approximately $253.8 million for the 12-month period ended April 2026 in the US, according to IQVIA National Sales Perspectives data. DRL added that Bosutinib Tablets are a first-to-file (FTF) product and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity in the US.

The company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges that it has collaborated with another Hyderabad-based drugmaker, MSN Laboratories, on the product.

As part of the collaboration, DRL will hold the exclusive marketing rights for the product in the US, while MSN will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the product.

The global CML treatment market is estimated to be over $9 billion in 2025, according to several research reports, with the US being a major market. The country sees 9,000 to 9,500 new cases of the rare cancer every year.

Milan Kalawadia, DRL chief executive officer (CEO) for North America, said that the launch highlights the firm’s commitment to leading with timely market entry for high-priority therapies while broadening access for both patients and healthcare providers.

While DRL has not commented on the pricing, a 400 mg dosage form of Pfizer’s Bosulif is listed at a wholesale cost of about $21,495 to $21,740 for a bottle of 30 tablets in the US.

“With this launch, we remain focused on strengthening our oncology portfolio and partnering across the healthcare system to ensure that critical treatments are both accessible and affordable,” Kalawadia said in DRL’s regulatory filing.