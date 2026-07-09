Dr Reddy's to miss annual semaglutide supply target over API quality issue

"While this issue affects our production timelines, we expect to produce 6 to 7 million pens in the third and fourth quarters of FY27, apart from the pens already sold," DRL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Erez Israeli said in an investor call.

The company had said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that certain batches of semaglutide were found to be out of specification due to issues associated with the API used in the product.

Israeli added that this particular batch of API was part of its scale-up process to increase semaglutide production. He said prima facie the impurity was related to a reaction-related process in the specific API batch, which could degrade the formulation.

While an investigation is still underway to find the root cause and take appropriate measures to ensure product quality, Israeli said that the episode would not have any effect on ongoing operations.

He added that there is no impact on patient safety or on the product's existing global regulatory filings.

However, commercial supplies of the product will be delayed until the issue is resolved and manufacturing processes revalidated.

"We thought we would be able to start production and sell the pens between July and October. While the resolution is expected to be done by September, the actual supply could resume by late October or early November this year," Israeli said.

He added that DRL has updated all its customers and licensed partners on the supply delay. "We are committed to resolving this, but if they choose to commit to another partnership, we will respect that," Israeli said.

DRL added that it expects renegotiations in some of the arrangements for payments for the API supply. "We remain committed to ensuring reliable global supplies of this important metabolic therapy," it said.