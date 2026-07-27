Dr Reddy's antibiotic gets Thailand approval six months after US nod

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved NUZOLVENCE (zoliflodacin), a first-in-class oral antibiotic for the treatment of uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhoea, making Thailand the second country after the United States to clear the drug.

The approval comes just six months after the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the medicine, marking one of the fastest roll-outs of a new antibiotic from a developed market to a low- and middle-income country. The regulatory submission in Thailand was led by Dr Reddy's in collaboration with the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP).

The drug is approved for adults and children aged 12 years and older weighing at least 35 kg for the treatment of uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhoea caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

The approval is significant because gonorrhoea is becoming increasingly difficult to treat as resistance to existing antibiotics spreads globally. According to the World Health Organization, more than 82 million new gonorrhoea infections occur every year, making antimicrobial resistance (AMR) one of the biggest public health challenges facing healthcare systems.

Unlike conventional generic launches, zoliflodacin is a new chemical entity developed through a public-private partnership involving GARDP, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics and Dr Reddy's. Phase III clinical trial results published in The Lancet showed the drug met its primary efficacy endpoint, while laboratory studies demonstrated activity against multidrug-resistant strains without cross-resistance to existing antibiotics.

For Dr Reddy's, the approval represents more than a new product launch. The Thai approval could also pave the way for wider launches across emerging markets.

GARDP holds the rights to register and commercialise zoliflodacin in more than three-quarters of the world's countries, including most low- and middle-income markets, and is already pursuing regulatory approval in South Africa. Dr Reddy's, together with its subsidiary Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, will support the commercialisation and supply of the medicine in Thailand.

While the commercial opportunity is likely to build gradually, given that gonorrhoea treatment is typically a single-dose therapy and many markets rely on public health procurement, the approval marks an important milestone in the global fight against antimicrobial resistance and positions Dr Reddy's among the few Indian drugmakers associated with bringing an innovative antibiotic to international markets.