Dream Money to wind down ops after RMG ban derails Dream11 diversification

Dream Money, the fintech arm of sports technology platform Dream11, will cease operations after July 30, marking what could be one of the earliest examples of a real money gaming (RMG) company's diversification strategy being rolled back.

The wind-down comes against the backdrop of sweeping regulatory changes, including the Centre's ban on all forms of RMG, including fantasy sports, in 2025, and the Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year upholding the retrospective levy of 28 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on the full face value of bets.

"Dream Money will discontinue its operations with effect from July 30. Your funds and investments are completely safe and will continue to be held in your name with the respective partners," the platform said in a notice on its website.

Launched in August 2025, Dream Money offered services including mutual funds, digital gold, fixed deposits and loans.

The company has stopped accepting new customer registrations, lump-sum investments and loan applications.

For digital gold customers, Dream Money said users can withdraw or liquidate their holdings through the platform until July 15.

Thereafter, the holdings will be migrated to its partner, Augmont, over the following 10 days. During the migration period—from the end of July 15 until the end of July 25—users will not be able to withdraw or liquidate their holdings. Once the migration is complete, Augmont will manage and service them.

On mutual funds, the company said the closure of the platform would not affect customers' underlying investments, which will continue to be held in their names and serviced directly by the respective asset management companies (AMCs).

Users can redeem or withdraw their mutual fund investments through the Dream Money platform until July 30. Thereafter, redemptions will have to be made directly through the respective AMCs.

Companies such as Dream11 and other online gaming firms are projected to face liabilities of more than Rs 20,000 crore each after the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's decision to retrospectively levy 28 per cent GST on the full face value of bets placed through RMG platforms.

Most online gaming companies in India had already either shut operations, scaled down their businesses or pivoted to other sectors after the Centre's August 2025 decision to ban online gaming and betting.

The new law, called the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, came into force on May 1.

Dream11 was best known for its fantasy sports-based RMG format. The ban on RMG last year wiped out more than 95 per cent of the company's revenue overnight.

The company continues to operate other businesses, including sports travel platform DreamSetGo, sports streaming platform FanCode, AAA gaming title DreamCricket, AI athlete intelligence platform DreamPlay and open-source technology initiative Dream Horizon.