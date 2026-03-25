Dream Sports sharpens focus on 11 portfolio companies after RMG ban

Following the ban on real-money gaming, Dream Sports, parent of sports entertainment platform Dream11, is sharpening its focus on a broader portfolio of 11 companies to regain mindshare among its 300 million registered users.

Dream Sports is now focusing on Dream11’s pivot into a sports interactive platform while expanding across other products, Harsh Jain, co-founder, Dream Sports, told Business Standard.

In a recent development, Dream Sports has entered the wealth management and stock broking segment. Jain confirmed that the company has received all the requisite approvals. The initial focus of the firm will be on wealth management.

He expressed the company’s ability to serve a mass user base when it comes to its fintech business.

"We're also launching a brokerage side, which would then compete in the same space as Zerodha, Groww, Dhan, all of them. But we want to, again, focus on the masses and we want to focus on AI first. Today, AI is actually getting to a place where we can help the long tail of people and the people that lose money," he added.

"We got all the approvals from Sebi. And so we're launching that very soon," he added.

Dream11 was earlier known for its popular fantasy game real-money gaming (RMG) format. The ban on RMG last year wiped out more than 95 per cent of the company’s revenue overnight.

Later in 2025, the platform pivoted to becoming a second-screen sports entertainment platform, allowing fans to connect with creators.

Jain said the company is expecting a monthly active user (MAU) base of 50 million during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Now, after the World Cup to the IPL, you will see us doing a lot more on the interactive part. There are 130 million people watching on connected TV today and that number is exploding. All those people also have a phone in their hand, and they are either on WhatsApp or social media. We want them to be on Dream11,” Jain explained.

To deepen user engagement, Dream11 has onboarded around 100 creators, including former cricketers, as it looks to monetise the format through advertising and in-app purchases.

Portfolio and structure

Jain explained that the structure of the company now includes a setup that reflects an approach similar to how ‘private equity meets incubation’ of startups.

He said that the company was not looking to raise funding and was well-capitalised based on bottom line growth over the past five years.

This would allow it to invest across subsidiaries such as sports experiential platform DreamSetGo, sports OTT FanCode, AAA category game DreamCricket, AI athlete intelligence platform DreamPlay, fintech platform Dream Money, open-source and tech service initiative Dream Horizon, among others.

“Each (business) needs a different amount of investment. For example, a brokerage business requires a higher marketing budget because you’re going against incumbents,” he said.

“The way we're treating it is that each business unit has its own funding requirements and comes to the parent, which is our board of investors, and asks for funding,” Jain added.

To help scale, the company is offering ESOPs to founding teams.

While the company’s initiatives across fintech, AI athlete platforms, and AAA gaming, among others, are early-stage ventures, Jain said platforms like FanCode and DreamSetGo have grown into stable businesses.

When it came to Dream11, he said, “Dream11 has the ability to grow disproportionately worldwide by redefining, like creating this watch-alone sports space,” he added.

On Wednesday, Dream Cricket announced a partnership with Winners Alliance, the global athlete-centric commercial entity representing international cricketers through the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA).

As part of this partnership, Dream Cricket will feature the official names, likenesses, and playing styles of more than 500 internationally recognised cricketers from major cricketing nations, including Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Ireland, and others, in the game.