Dream11 pulls from fantasy games to build global sports engagement platform

Dream11 on Thursday said it has moved away from pure-play fantasy sports to building a global sports engagement platform.

Dream11 was India's biggest fantasy game company before the government imposed a blanket ban on the category a year ago.

"Dream11 today completes its pivot away from pure-play fantasy sports to becoming a global sports engagement platform. It has discontinued all prizes to focus only on sports content, live streaming, stats, scores, commentary, community, experiences, and social contests," the company said in a statement.

The statement said Dream11 will be transitioning to an AI-first platform, building a highly personalised experience for users based only on their favourite sports, leagues, teams and players.

The platform will also be multi-sport, addressing a global gap and positioning itself as a single destination for sports fans worldwide, the statement said.