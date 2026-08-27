Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBest selling smartphones 2026Subhash Chandra insolvencyBest Home Loan Rates in AugustNepal FloodsHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Companies / News / Dream11 pulls from fantasy games to build global sports engagement platform

Dream11 pulls from fantasy games to build global sports engagement platform

Dream11 on Thursday said it has moved away from pure-play fantasy sports to building a global sports engagement platform.

Dream11

Dream11 logo | Photo Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dream11 on Thursday said it has moved away from pure-play fantasy sports to building a global sports engagement platform.

Dream11 was India's biggest fantasy game company before the government imposed a blanket ban on the category a year ago.

"Dream11 today completes its pivot away from pure-play fantasy sports to becoming a global sports engagement platform. It has discontinued all prizes to focus only on sports content, live streaming, stats, scores, commentary, community, experiences, and social contests," the company said in a statement.

The statement said Dream11 will be transitioning to an AI-first platform, building a highly personalised experience for users based only on their favourite sports, leagues, teams and players.

 

The platform will also be multi-sport, addressing a global gap and positioning itself as a single destination for sports fans worldwide, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Motofumi Shitara, global president of Yamaha Motor Co (left) and Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group.

Yamaha rides into 200 cc segment with new YZF-R2, priced at ₹2.30 lakh

(From left) Rushabh Gandhi, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance and Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce - South Asia at the IndiaFirst Life & Salesforce Press Conference | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

IndiaFirst Life is not likely to see drop in headcount from AI adoptionpremium

TATA, PV

Tata Motors PV unveils Tata.cars as new customer-facing brand identity

Vedanta

Odisha widens probe into Vedanta water use, seeks historical drawal records

Swiggy, quick commerce

Pyaz kachori to Tunday kebabs: Swiggy's train food orders surge 12-fold

Topics : Dream11 Sports News Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:22 PM IST