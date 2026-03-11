Drone-based logistics firm Skye Air raises $9 million in Series B round

Hyperlocal drone-based delivery platform Skye Air on Wednesday announced the first close of its Series B funding round, with an aim to raise a total of $9 million. The round is structured in two parts: Series B1 of $4 million and Series B2 of $5 million.

While IAN Alpha Fund, the second venture capital fund from IAN Group, led the funding round, it also saw participation from AVNM Ventures, Faad Capital, Bajaj Capital, and other investors.

With the new funding, Skye Air plans to expand its operations beyond Delhi-NCR into key metropolitan markets including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The capital will be deployed across three strategic priorities that include technology stack enhancement to deepen capabilities across drone operations, airspace management (Skye UTM), and autonomous logistics systems.

“Over the next 18 months, the company plans to establish operations in five additional Indian cities. It also plans to build the foundational technology layer that connects autonomous drones, intelligent airspace management, and AI-powered ground robotics,” the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2019 by Ankit Kumar, Skye Air has completed nearly 3.6 million autonomous deliveries to date, servicing clients in e-commerce, quick commerce, and healthcare sectors. A few of its enterprise customers include Blue Dart Express, Shiprocket, Flipkart, Frido, Tata 1MG, and Zepto.

The country’s drone market was valued at $940.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.23 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate of 21.51 per cent.