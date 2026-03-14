Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Drukair to resume Bangkok flights, add Singapore service via Guwahati

Drukair to resume Bangkok flights, add Singapore service via Guwahati

The services are expected to boost regional air connectivity and reflect the airline's ongoing network expansion strategy, a statement said on Saturday

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

The additional Singapore frequency is introduced in response to sustained growth in passenger demand and reflects Drukair's strategic focus on expanding access to key international gateways, the statement said. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bhutan's national carrier Drukair has announced the resumption of flights from Paro to Bangkok via Guwahati, along with the introduction of a third weekly service on its Singapore route through the northeastern city from next month.

The services are expected to boost regional air connectivity and reflect the airline's ongoing network expansion strategy, a statement said on Saturday.

"The reintroduction of twice-weekly flights to Bangkok via Guwahati restores an important regional link that has historically played a significant role in facilitating tourism, medical travel, education and business exchanges among Bhutan, the northeastern states of India, and Thailand," it said.

The expanded flight services will operate on the Paro-Guwahati-Singapore and Paro-Guwahati- Bangkok sectors from April.

 

The additional Singapore frequency is introduced in response to sustained growth in passenger demand and reflects Drukair's strategic focus on expanding access to key international gateways, the statement said.

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

Sebi chief urges investors to stay patient amidst global market uncertainty

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Iran assures safe passage for Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN govt offers ₹2 per unit power subsidy for eateries using induction

Indian Oil

Lanka IOC assures Sri Lanka fuel supply security amid West Asia crisis

Canteen

West Asia war: Gas crunch disrupts factories, from production to canteenspremium

It will offer greater flexibility, improved schedule options and more efficient connections for both inbound and outbound travellers, it added.

Commenting on the expansion, chief executive officer of Drukair, Tandi Wangchuk, said, "The introduction of a third weekly service to Singapore and the reinstatement of our Bangkok flights via Guwahati represent a significant step in Drukair's ongoing network expansion strategy."  The expansion aligns with the government of India's 'Act East Policy' as well as provides support to the travel requirements of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project in southern Bhutan, adjacent to Assam, he said.

Wangchuk stressed that enhanced connectivity is vital to supporting tourism growth, facilitating business and educational exchanges, and strengthening Bhutan's engagement with international markets.

Jalpa H Vithalani, group managing director of Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd, the India GSA for Drukair, added, "With Guwahati having an international airport and Thailand offering visa-on-arrival for Indian travellers, the reintroduction of the flight creates a direct and convenient gateway for the people of the region to travel to Thailand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus drug Desidustat for renal anaemia gets regulatory nod in China

Brigade Hotels

Brigade Group enters industrial realty with 25-acre park in Bengaluru

VA Tech Wabag

VA TECH WABAG wins ₹1,000 crore ADB-funded Chennai water grid project

Hettich

Hettich opens new Indore plant; eyes India as key global manufacturing hub

Axis Bank, Axis

Consumer panel orders Axis Bank to pay ₹3.19 cr in demonetisation case

Topics : flights Guwahati Bangkok Singapore West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance