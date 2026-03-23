Duroflex plans 150 new stores, sharpens omni-channel growth strategy

Bengaluru-based mattress and sleep solutions brand Duroflex shared plans to step up its retail expansion with 150 company-owned, company-operated (COCO) stores in the next three years. Further, the brand forecasts its omni-channel growth to maintain double-digit growth.

At present, Sridhar Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of Duroflex, noted that online channels, including marketplaces and its own website, contribute about 17 to 18 per cent to overall revenues, while COCO stores account for 9–10 per cent. However, the company expects a disproportionate share of incremental growth to come from its exclusive stores and website, even as all channels expand at healthy double-digit rates.

It currently has 73 COCO stores.

Balakrishnan further said that the brand’s aimed growth strategy is closely tied to its ongoing retail transformation anchored in a ‘Designed to De-stress’ brand proposition.

Duroflex has begun rolling out experience-led stores, starting with Bengaluru, aimed at creating immersive and sensory experiences aligned with its positioning around stress relief and sleep health. In addition, the company plans to carry core elements of this experience into all future stores.

The initiative will also extend beyond exclusive outlets. The company is working with general trade partners to upgrade in-store experiences, aiming to deliver consistent brand interfaces across main touchpoints.

Duroflex is placing omni-channel integration at the centre of its growth strategy, riding on ever-changing consumer behaviour. “Consumers today are truly omni-channel. They may discover a product online, experience it offline, and complete the purchase online, or vice versa. The experience has to be seamless,” Balakrishnan said.

Even as mattresses remain Duroflex’s core category, Duroflex is widening its playbook into sofas, recliners, and sleep accessories, positioning itself as part of a broader “rest and restoration” ecosystem.

“The process of rest starts with a mattress but does not end there,” Balakrishnan said, adding that these adjacent categories are expected to grow faster than the core business, registering strong double-digit growth. Echoing this, he also said product innovation is central to its premiumisation strategy, pointing to its Airboost range, which uses a proprietary Airknit technology designed to enhance breathability and comfort.

From an industry perspective, the company expects to outpace industry growth, supported by favourable structural trends. The organised mattress market, which grew at around 8.5 per cent between 2020 and 2025, is projected to expand at over 10.5 per cent in the next five years, Balakrishnan highlighted.

Growth is being driven by rising awareness of sleep as a critical component of health, along with shortening replacement cycles. “Consumers are upgrading more frequently now, replacement cycles have reduced from about 7–8 years to 6–7 years,” he added.

Pointing to a healthy competitive landscape, he added that increased competition from new-age brands is expanding the category rather than fragmenting it.

While metros remain a key focus, Duroflex sees long-term opportunity in Tier II and Tier III cities, where awareness levels have improved significantly due to digital access. “There is no asymmetry of information anymore. Consumers across markets are well informed,” Balakrishnan said, adding that price sensitivities would require calibrated offerings.

Southern India continues to be the company’s strongest market, contributing over 60 per cent of its overall business (including foam and institutional segments), followed by the western region. The eastern market remains relatively underpenetrated.