Early warning signal: Anthropic's Mythos puts Indian fintechs on guard

The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) has recommended a list of measures such as immediate reporting of attacks or threats to relevant authorities, adoption of continuous vulnerability solutions, and zero-day vulnerability intelligence.

This comes as Claude Mythos Preview — an unreleased, general-purpose frontier model — has shown a marked aptitude for intelligence, with the capacity to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities.

These include zero-day vulnerabilities, software issues that were previously not known to developers, causing serious concerns around the safety of systems across sectors including financial services.

“In the context of recent developments around Claude Mythos, including in the UK and the US, we request our members to up their defence and take necessary measures,” FACE CEO Sugandh Saxena said in an email to its members, adding it was imperative to address known vulnerabilities with patches.

Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the email. A request for comment sent to FACE on the matter did not elicit a response till press time.

FACE is the first fintech SRO in the country recognised by the first Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The body comprises more than 275 members from the fintech ecosystem and plans to onboard 1,000 fintech companies by 2030, according to its website.

“It is a progressive step taken by the body in the context of global events around AI models that can be a threat to the financial services ecosystem,” a fintech founder said.

In a blog, Anthropic said that Mythos Preview had found 'thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser'.

This is concerning as at the rate of progress of new technologies like AI, such capabilities may land in the hands of threat actors causing concerns to the stability of software systems in India and the rest of the world.

“Every integration with a bank requires adequate testing and vulnerability checks done by their cybersecurity teams. Whenever any issues are detected during integration or testing, banks can flag it to the fintech partner and ask it to take action. Claude Mythos can identify vulnerabilities autonomously and that's concerning,” the person quoted above added.

In response to concerns, Anthropic has announced Project Glasswing with a dozen companies that can use Mythos as part of their ‘defensive security work’.

The initiative includes companies such as Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Palo Alto Networks.

“As part of Project Glasswing, the launch partners listed above will use Mythos Preview as part of their defensive security work; Anthropic will share what we learn so the whole industry can benefit. We have also extended access to a group of over 40 additional organisations that build or maintain critical software infrastructure so they can use the model to scan and secure both first-party and open-source systems,” Anthropic said in a blog.