EaseMyTrip co-founder buys ₹15.9 cr penthouse in DLF's Mumbai project

Rikant Pittie, co-founder and chief executive officer of EaseMyTrip, has purchased a luxury apartment in DLF’s Andheri West project for Rs 15.9 crore, marking one of the highest per square foot transactions recorded in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

This penthouse unit at The Westpark in Andheri West by DLF was acquired at Rs 76,500 per square foot on a Rera carpet basis, while on a standard carpet basis, it was transacted at Rs 70,967 per square foot. As of December 2025, the average residential property rate in the area stood at over Rs 40,200.

According to property registration documents accessed via Zapkey.com, a real estate data analytics firm, the residence is on the 39th floor and measures 2,078 square feet of carpet area as per the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), along with an additional 162 square feet of balcony space, taking the total area to 2,240 square feet.

Documents show that Pittie purchased the penthouse along with three parking spaces; the transaction was registered on November 14, 2025. A stamp duty of over Rs 95 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 were paid.

DLF, India’s leading listed real estate developer, entered the Mumbai market with its first premium project, DLF The Westpark, in July 2025, achieving a complete sellout of 416 apartments within five days of launch and generating Rs 2,300 crore in revenue. Around 80 per cent of the buyers were from India, while the remaining 20 per cent were non-resident Indians, according to the company.

DLF holds a 51 per cent stake in The Westpark, while the rest belongs to Trident, another Gurugram-based real estate company with a few projects in Mumbai. The Westpark spans 5.18 acres and is part of a larger 10-acre master plan. The development will comprise eight residential towers, with the first phase introducing four towers, each rising 37 storeys and offering a total of 416 residences.

In a separate announcement on Friday, EaseMyTrip entered into an exclusive partnership with MSTC, a Government of India enterprise, to provide technology-enabled travel solutions for government sector organisations.