Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ecofy raises ₹380 crore to accelerate retail green finance market

Ecofy raises ₹380 crore to accelerate retail green finance market

With the fund infusion, the capital adequacy ratio of the company will increase to about 50%

Ecofy

Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NBFC firm Ecofy on Monday said it has raised Rs 380.5 crore equity capital to expand its green finance business in the country.

The funding round saw participation from two leading global DFIs -- British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, and Finnfund Digital Access Impact Fund I (DAIF) managed by Finnfund, the Finnish development finance institution and impact investor who joined as new investors, Ecofy said in a statement.

The investment reflects growing global investor confidence in Ecofy's differentiated, retail-led model, it said, adding that the round also saw continued commitment from existing investors Eversource Capital, a leading sustainable infrastructure investor.

 

The growth capital will assist Ecofy's expansion across rooftop solar, electric vehicles, and SME financing, underpinned by a strengthened balance sheet, experienced leadership, robust governance frameworks, and a high-performance, purpose-driven operating culture, it said.

With the fund infusion, the capital adequacy ratio of the company will increase to about 50 per cent.

Founded with a focus on green finance, Ecofy has, in three years, built India's leading retail-focused green finance platform serving over 1,20,000 customers across rooftop solar, electric vehicles, and other sustainable asset categories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises gets NCLT nod for Jaiprakash Associates resolution plan

Dr Satya Nitta at AI Engineer World's Fair 2024

Emergence to launch AI research lab in India focused on autonomous agents

Renault Duster

New Renault Duster launched in India; prices start at ₹10.49 lakh

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru Projects secures ₹2,471 crore orders across metro, T&D segments

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance signs $3 billion green ammonia supply deal with Samsung C&T

Topics : Retail growth Green financing fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market OutlookRenault Duster Launch in IndiaGold and Silver Rate todayOPPO K14 LaunchPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictWest Asia War Day 17 UpdatesLPG Crisis