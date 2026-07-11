Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ED attaches assets worth ₹1,000 crore in Reliance Anil Ambani Group probe

ED attaches assets worth ₹1,000 crore in Reliance Anil Ambani Group probe

The investigation stems from a CBI FIR against Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL)

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

The ED is investigating multiple cases against the Group in connection with four FIRs filed under the anti-money laundering law | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has issued a fresh order to attach assets worth Rs 1,021 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The provisional order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaches equity shares of Reliance Power held by Reliance Infrastructure and certain loan amount receivable from Sasan Power and Reliance Power, the agency said in a statement.

The investigation stems from a CBI FIR against Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

According to the ED, the probe found that public funds worth Rs 15,548 crore raised by RHFL and RCFL were "systematically diverted" through a web of "shell" (dummy) and group companies controlled and managed by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

 

The ED is investigating multiple cases against the Group in connection with four FIRs filed under the anti-money laundering law, and three under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

With the latest order, the total value of properties attached in this case has reached at Rs 20,367 crore, with the ED filing four chargesheets and arresting eight persons so far.

Additionally, properties worth Rs 77.86 crore have been attached under the FEMA, according to the ED.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Avik Roy, MD & CEO, Exide Industries

Exide sees Q3 revenue contribution from Bengaluru lithium-ion cell plantpremium

Mumbai Metro

Reliance Infrastructure arm cuts debt, may come out of insolvency

Vivo X200T

Vivo to hive off manufacturing unit to its JV firm with Dixon Technologies

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Hindustan Copper appoints advisers for proposed Chile mine acquisition: CMDpremium

corporate deals

Atelier Expressions to acquire luxury handcrafted mithai brand Khoyapremium

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Reliance Group Anil Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance