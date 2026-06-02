ED carries out searches against Vedanta Group as part of FEMA probe

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches against the Vedanta Group as part of a FEMA probe, officials said on Tuesday.

It is understood that the action was launched against the mining conglomerate on Monday.

Officials said the searches were launched after the central agency initiated a probe against the billionaire businessman Anil Agrawal-promoted company under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

An official statement from the company is awaited.