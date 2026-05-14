ED freezes ₹526 crore deposits in money laundering case against Gameskraft

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has frozen ₹526-crore bank deposits and seized gold jewellery worth ₹3.5 crore along with ₹11 lakh in cash after it concluded searches in a money laundering case against online gaming platform Gameskraft and its founders, officials said Thursday.

The searches against the Bengaluru-based company were launched on May 7 in Delhi-NCR and the capital city of Karnataka. The raids concluded on May 13, the agency said in a statement.

Movable assets like bank and payment gateway deposits, bonds and fixed deposits worth a total ₹526.49 crore have been frozen while gold, diamond jewellery and bullion worth ₹3.5 crore and ₹11 lakh in cash have been seized during the operation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

Following the raids, the ED had arrested three founders of the company -- Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja.

Gameskraft Technologies Pvt Ltd, as per the ED, hosts rummy games and tournaments, a real money game (RMG) through its mobile applications like 'RummyCulture', 'RummyPrime', 'Playship' and 'RummyTime', and a business-to-business mobile application named 'RummyCorner'.

According to the agency, the total domestic user base of the company is around 3 crore and the probe finds that a large user base came from states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The company charged percentage on the stake/wagering amounts of the users in the form of commission (ranging between 10-15 per cent), said the agency.

"The company also assured its users, that its gaming platform is free from any BOTs (automated programme or algorithm), transparent and secure.

"However, probe found that the company indulged in unscrupulous practices in hosting/conducting the online Rummy through its platform by subjecting the users to play against BOTs without the knowledge and consent of its users," the ED said.

Gullible users incurred a total financial loss of ₹1,154 crore and mental agony due to the usage of BOTs, it claimed.

The agency had alleged the same BOT modus operandi when it probed another real money gaming app WinZO sometime back.

The ED alleged that the "manipulative" gaming structure of Gameskraft caused "severe" financial distress to users (especially those from a poor financial background), and that some users reportedly experienced extreme mental distress and also suicidal tendencies.

It added that the company and its directors laundered the alleged illicitly earned money by investment in foreign entities, dividend payment to its shareholders, mutual funds, bonds and investment in movable and immovable properties.

Online money gaming was banned by the government in August 2025.