ED raids Raheja Developers in money laundering case over fraud with buyers
The searches are being conducted in the matter of alleged fraud with the home buyers and non delivery of flats in its project Raheja Revanta, as per the officials
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The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against real estate company Raheja Developers as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud with home buyers.
They said about seven premises in Delhi-NCR are being covered as part of the action.
The searches are being conducted in the matter of alleged fraud with the home buyers and non delivery of flats in its project Raheja Revanta, as per the officials.
The agency had raided the company in June 2025 as part of this probe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 11:43 AM IST