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ED raids Raheja Developers in money laundering case over fraud with buyers

The searches are being conducted in the matter of alleged fraud with the home buyers and non delivery of flats in its project Raheja Revanta, as per the officials

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The agency had raided the company in June 2025 as part of this probe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against real estate company Raheja Developers as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud with home buyers.

They said about seven premises in Delhi-NCR are being covered as part of the action.

The searches are being conducted in the matter of alleged fraud with the home buyers and non delivery of flats in its project Raheja Revanta, as per the officials.

The agency had raided the company in June 2025 as part of this probe.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Enforcement Directorate money laundering case Money laundering homebuyers Real Estate

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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