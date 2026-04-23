Ed-tech start-up AITS raises $4 million in pre-Series A funding round

AITS is the parent company of Rysen School which is a K-12 network with several campuses across Rajasthan. Since its founding in 2023 and the operational launch of Rysen School in 2024, AITS has established 15 campuses across nine cities, and enrolled over 10,000 students.

The company said the capital will be deployed across three integrated growth pillars. The first is scaled campus expansion across emerging cities. “AITS will expand the Rysen School network into high-growth Tier-II and Tier-III markets, where rising parental aspirations are not matched by access to modern learning infrastructure,” the company said in a statement.

The second priority will be to strengthen technology-led learning infrastructure which includes a centralized learning ecosystem, smart classrooms, coding and tinkering labs, blended learning tools, and academic analytics platforms.

In addition, the third priority will be in relation to faculty capability and outcome measurement. AITS will expand structured teacher development programmes, leadership pipelines, and academic performance tracking frameworks, the company added.

With this investment, AITS aims to reach 1,00,000 students across India within three years, with 100 new campuses expanding the Rysen footprint into new cities across emerging markets.

Speaking on the fundraise, O. P. Godara, co-founder and director of AITS, said, “For decades, access to quality education in India has been determined by geography. At AITS, we set out to change that by building scalable systems that bring metro-level educational exposure to Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This investment enables us to accelerate the expansion of the Rysen School network into high-growth markets where parental aspirations are rising but access to modern learning infrastructure remains limited.”