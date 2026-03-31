Edtech firm PhysicsWallah rakes in ₹205 crore during Vishwas Diwas event

Education technology firm PhysicsWallah has reported Rs 205 crore in collections from its online business during its 20-day Vishwas Diwas period, a 36 per cent increase over last year.

PhysicsWallah said the figure is comparable in scale to one-third of its latest quarterly online revenue of Rs 600 crore. The company had reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,082 crore for the quarter ended December 2025.

During this period, the company received nearly 439,000 enrolments, including from 1,579 new pin codes across India, showing a 21 per cent growth over last year. “This traction, based on collections and enrolments during this period, has highlighted a significant increase, with most categories growing by over 30 per cent compared to last year’s collections,” the company said in a statement.

The company added that other categories that have seen strong adoption include State Boards with a 178 per cent growth in enrolments and vernacular batches, which saw a 100 per cent increase.

Vishwas Diwas is held annually to formally launch PhysicsWallah’s new academic cycle, during which the company unveils new batches, technology integrations, and learning initiatives.

Speaking on the development, Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of PhysicsWallah, said, “The momentum we’ve seen during Vishwas Diwas strengthens our conviction in the growth trajectory ahead. With stronger early conversions and improving unit economics, we are entering the academic year from a position of confidence.”