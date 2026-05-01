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EisnerAmper looks to expand headcount of GCC operation by 10% in 3 years

The firm recently opened its second Mumbai office and has committed over $5 million over the next three to five years toward office space in the city, in addition to its existing investments

EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper aims to double its global revenue to $2.4 billion in the next 4-5 years from $1.2 billion at present | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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US-based business consulting firm EisnerAmper is aiming to increase its headcount at its Global Capacity Centre (GCC) by 10 per cent over the next three years to serve its worldwide clientele.

The firm recently opened its second Mumbai office and has committed over $5 million over the next three to five years toward office space in the city, in addition to its existing investments.

"Our annual spend in India continues to grow and will scale alongside headcount expansion. Ultimately, our primary investments are in people, office infrastructure, and technology," EisnerAmper Managing Partner Hiren Modi told PTI.

With the expansion, Modi said EisnerAmper aims to double its global revenue to $2.4 billion in the next 4-5 years from $1.2 billion at present.

 

On the GCC side alone, he said, "India currently represents about 20 per cent of our global workforce. We expect that to grow to approximately 30 per cent over the next three-plus years. In absolute numbers, that could translate to doubling our current headcount over the next few years. If we execute a couple of larger M&As in the US as planned, that number could be significantly higher."  The bench strength of its GCC currently is 1,000.

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"We will offer a comprehensive range of non-audit services -- tax, accounting, and advisory. For any regulatory elements, we will partner with local firms within our network," he said.

The focus is on being a one-stop shop for clients who have a cross-border dimension -- either an Indian company with overseas investors, or a foreign entity establishing or investing in India, he said.

"Our expertise is primarily in private markets, with a focus on financial services, technology, and life sciences -- three sectors where we have deep global capabilities and see the most cross-border activity," EisnerAmper India MD Karthick Venkatakrishnan said.

On the public markets side, Venkatakrishnan said, "We currently offer IPO readiness assessments and SOC compliance services, and we plan to build deeper expertise in this area as we expand our capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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