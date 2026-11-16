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Elan Group, Marriott to bring Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy to Gurugram

The branded apartments will be part of Elan Imperial in New Gurugram, with Elan Group handling development and Marriott managing the residential properties upon completion

Marriott International's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland

Marriott International's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland

Hemlata Samant
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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Elan Group and Marriott International on Monday signed a brand licensing and management agreement to introduce Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in India.
 
The offering will be situated at Elan Imperial, a mixed-use project spanning about nine acres with a built-up area of roughly 2.5 million square feet in Sector 82, New Gurugram.
 
The development is planned to comprise a collection of one- and two-BHK apartments. Under the agreement, construction and development will be managed solely by Elan Group, with sales and marketing activities slated to begin following the acquisition of the requisite RERA registrations. Upon completion, Marriott will manage the residential properties.
 
 
Commenting on the agreement, Ravish Kapoor, managing director of Elan Group, said, “Through this long-term association with Marriott, we aim to bring globally celebrated hospitality standards into everyday living, through thoughtfully curated amenities, personalised services, and enriching experiences.”
 
The addition of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy is set to strengthen its hospitality proposition, catering to the growing demand for premium accommodation that combines apartment living with the service standards associated with an internationally recognised hospitality brand.

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Kiran Andicot, senior vice-president, South Asia, Marriott International, said, “The signing of this agreement with ELAN Group marks an important step in expanding the global presence of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy with its anticipated debut in India.”
 
“The country represents a compelling growth opportunity for the brand, underlined by the evolving expectations of homeowners and increasing demand for distinctive, hospitality-inspired services in a residential setting,” he added.
 
This agreement comes after Elan Group’s earlier agreement with Marriott for a JW Marriott Hotel Gurugram and JW Marriott Residences Gurugram in Sector 106, Gurugram.
 
Elan Group’s portfolio currently comprises 15 developments across Delhi-NCR, with a total built-up area of about 25 million square feet.

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Topics : Marriott International Marriott Hotel industry

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 7:06 PM IST