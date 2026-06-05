Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk looking beyond US for obesity drug growth

Obesity patients at Juan Manuel Esparza Luna’s clinic in Chihuahua, Mexico, have options to slim down, with access to Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co’s blockbuster shots. But many leave his office with prescriptions for older, less effective therapies for one reason: cost.

Luna tries to make treatment more affordable. Sometimes he combines low doses of Novo’s Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound with older stimulants like phentermine, or stretches out the time patients stay on the cheapest doses. “You have to think of the economic situation of your patients,” he said. “It’s very expensive.”

Change is coming, however. After facing off in the US in a rivalry that made powerful GLP-1 drugs ubiquitous and more affordable, Novo and Lilly are now looking elsewhere for growth. The shift will make the newest obesity medicines more accessible to Luna’s patients and millions of others. Demand outside the US will help boost global obesity drug sales past $120 billion in 2030, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Lilly will probably be the clear leader, said BI analyst Michael Shah.

Lilly’s global bet hinges on a new pill called Foundayo. The US company has sought approval for the medicine in 40 countries and plans to flood the market, Ken Custer, the company’s chief of cardiometabolic health, said recently at the biggest international conference for obesity medicine.

“Obviously the US is an important market, and we will compete there,” Custer said. “But it’s also time to expand our thinking, and think about global population health. That’s what a medicine like this can do.”

Novo has a pill too — an oral version of Wegovy that goes by the same name. The drugmaker introduced the product in the United Arab Emirates this week after winning its first clearance outside the US. It’s also on track for approval in Europe.

The Danish company’s approach to international launches is more gradual than Lilly’s and less focused on oral medicine. Novo will move into new markets only when it’s certain it can meet demand there, according to Emil Kongshoj Larsen, the head of international operations.

“There will be no half measures,” Larsen said. “So we go all-in, in every single country that we launch in, because that is the way to be successful.”

Obesity treatments will also become more affordable as the first generic versions of semaglutide, the main ingredient of Novo’s Wegovy and Ozempic, hit more countries. This year, cheaper copycats are becoming available in India, Canada and Brazil.

Until now, the obesitytreatment revolution has largely happened in the US. One in eight Americans has tried a GLP-1 medicine, a KFF analysis found. But globally, just 1 per cent to 2 per cent of people who could benefit from one of the new drugs that mimic gut hormones are currently taking one, Lilly says. And poorer countries are where obesity rates continue to climb. In some countries, there are also cultural barriers to treatment. In India and Pakistan, for instance, chubby children are seen as especially cute and celebrations centre around what to eat. In India, where the advent of generics has driven costs down this year, many patients are worried about side effects and not entirely sure of how the drugs work, said Swati Pradhan, a Mumbai-based obesity specialist and founder of LiveLight Clinic.