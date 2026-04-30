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Eli Lilly backs Haryana FDA action on counterfeit Mounjaro seizures

Pharma major says seized fake Mounjaro in Gurugram did not originate from its supply chain, urges vigilance and purchase only through authorised channels

Eli Lilly

Mounjaro was the highest-selling drug through trade channels in India for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), raking in sales worth ₹923 crore | (Photo: Reuters)

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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Pharma major Eli Lilly on Thursday backed action by the Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against counterfeit versions of its diabetes drug Mounjaro that were seized in Gurugram, stating the fake products did not originate from its authorised supply chain.
 
This comes two weeks after the Haryana drug control authority busted an alleged illegal racket involving the sale of Mounjaro KwikPens for several dosage forms, according to reports.
 
“These seized counterfeit products were not manufactured by Lilly and did not originate from Lilly’s authorised and verified supply chain,” the company said in an official statement.
 
It added that most of the seized counterfeit stock has been recovered and that supplies of genuine medicines through licensed distributors and pharmacies remain unaffected.
 
 
“Lilly takes any act of counterfeiting very seriously. Counterfeit products are not manufactured under approved quality controls and may pose significant risks to patient safety and public health,” said Winselow Tucker, president and general manager for Eli Lilly India.

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Lilly backs regulatory action after fake Mounjaro seizure in Gurugram

 
Mounjaro was the highest-selling drug through trade channels in India for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), raking in sales worth ₹923 crore.
 
The tirzepatide-based drug is approved in India for the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults. It is also indicated for chronic weight management in patients with obesity.
 
Warning that counterfeit products may look very similar to genuine Lilly medicines, the US-based drugmaker asked patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to remain vigilant.
 
“Counterfeit medicines are often identifiable through tampered packaging, missing batch details, or labelling inconsistencies,” Tucker added.
 
The company urged patients to purchase medicines only through authorised channels with valid prescriptions, adding that its tirzepatide molecule is marketed in India under the brands Mounjaro and Yurpeak.

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Topics : Eli Lilly Counterfeiters FDA Haryana

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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