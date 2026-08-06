Emami Agrotech enters packaged snacks, plans ₹750 crore investment

Emami Agrotech, the branded foods business of the Emami Group, on Thursday announced its entry into the packaged snacks market with a planned investment of ₹750 crore, targeting revenue of ₹1,000 crore over the next five to seven years.

The company plans to invest ₹750 crore over the next three to five years, with around ₹400 crore earmarked for setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility in West Bengal to produce snacks and staples.

"We are still in discussions over land and other related matters. Assuming that it is cleared soon, it will take about 24 months to build the plant, and the bulk of the investment will be deployed during that period," said Aditya Vardhan Agarwal, director, Emami Group.

While quick commerce will spearhead the initial rollout of the snacks under the WeMe brand, the company will simultaneously begin its general trade expansion from Kolkata before entering other markets.

"The new generation doesn't simply buy products—they discover them through conversations, creators and communities," noted Vidula Agarwal, director, Emami Group.

"That's why WeMe has been built as a digital-first brand where content, commerce and consumer engagement come together seamlessly. This distribution strategy will enable us to make WeMe instantly accessible across key cities while allowing us to continuously learn from consumers, innovate faster and respond to emerging trends," she added.

WeMe launches with three product categories: choco hazelnut spread, jhuri aloo bhaja (a popular favourite in eastern India) and potato chips.

The combined addressable market of the three categories is about ₹50,000-60,000 crore, driven largely by the potato chips segment, Aditya Vardhan Agarwal said.

With the launch, Emami Agrotech is broadening its packaged foods portfolio beyond edible oils and pantry staples under the Emami Healthy & Tasty brand to tap the rapidly growing packaged snacks market.

Edible oil is Emami Agrotech's largest business. However, Agarwal said branded edible oils account for around ₹12,000 crore of the company's ₹20,000-crore turnover. The company has manufacturing facilities at Haldia, Krishnapatnam, Jaipur and Kandla.

The company expanded into spices and staples over the past few years. The entry into packaged snacks is the latest step in its diversification strategy.