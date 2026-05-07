Emami to acquire 60% stake in Vedix, SkinKraft parent for ₹321 crore

In a bid to step up its presence in the beauty and personal care segment, Kolkata-headquartered fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Emami has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 60 per cent stake in IncNut Digital, owner of direct-to-consumer brands Vedix and SkinKraft, for Rs 321 crore.

Emami said on Thursday that the transaction, valued at Rs 321 crore, includes performance-linked adjustments over a 24-month period.

Further, Emami would acquire the remaining stake in IncNut Digital within the next four-and-a-half years in two tranches from the current closing at a consideration to be determined as per agreed metrics on future performance.

Both brands — Vedix and SkinKraft — have established strong direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms delivering data-driven, customised haircare and skincare solutions tailored to individual customer needs, profiles, and desired outcomes, Emami said.

Vedix combines ayurvedic solutions with modern data analytics to create personalised formulations, while SkinKraft adopts a dermatology-led approach, using clinically validated ingredients to address specific skin and hair concerns through customised solutions.

Commenting on the acquisition, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, vice-chairman and managing director, Emami, said the investment represents a strategic step in strengthening the company’s presence in the high-growth beauty and personal care segment.

“While the broader beauty and personal care market continues to expand, meaningful differentiation remains limited, with only a few players offering deeply personalised, outcome-driven solutions. As consumer preferences increasingly shift towards efficacy and customisation, we see personalised beauty as a significant long-term growth opportunity in India and globally,” he added.

The acquisition, alongside brands such as The Man Company and Brillaire, would strengthen Emami’s presence across high-growth beauty and personal care segments, align with its strategy of building a future-ready, consumer-centric portfolio, and position the company to capture the next phase of consumer demand, Agarwal pointed out.

Chaitanya Nallan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), IncNut Digital, said the partnership with Emami represents a key turning point for Vedix and SkinKraft.

“Leveraging Emami’s deep-rooted consumer expertise and strong execution capabilities, we will fast-track innovation, scale our reach significantly, and lead the evolution of the personalised beauty industry,” Nallan said.

Emami, which has built its growth story through acquisitions, has increasingly been investing in startups by acquiring strategic stakes, scaling businesses, and eventually taking full control of companies. The Man Company and Brillaire are examples of this strategy, with the acquisitions completed in 2024.

In April, the company executed a definitive agreement to acquire the balance 73.5 per cent stake in Axiom Ayurveda, maker of AloFrut, enabling it to take full control of the company and paving the way for entry into the beverage segment.