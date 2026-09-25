Embassy REIT raises ₹1,000 crore through debentures to refinance debt

Realty firm Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised ₹1,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to a European bank.

The amount would be used to refinance its existing debt.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said the amount has been raised through the issuance of three-year floating-rate NCDs, fully subscribed by a leading European multinational bank.

The NCDs have been issued at an initial coupon rate of 6.97 per cent.

The transaction marks the first financing by a scheduled commercial bank to an Indian REIT at the trust level, following the RBI's framework announced in June 2026 permitting commercial banks to finance REITs, it added.

Amit Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said, "This ₹1,000 crore fund raise is a significant milestone for Embassy REIT and for the evolution of India's REIT market.

Continued regulatory support from Sebi and RBI has strengthened access to long-term funding for REITs." Embassy REIT owns and operates a portfolio of over 52 million square feet of office space across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai.