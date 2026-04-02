Emcure slashes obesity drug Poviztra price by up to 55% amid competition

Pune-headquartered Emcure Pharma on Thursday slashed the prices for its injectable semaglutide drug Poviztra by up to 55 per cent. Following the reduction, the starting monthly price for a 0.25 milligram (mg) dosage of Poviztra will fall to Rs 3,999 from the previous price of Rs 8,790.

The move comes after Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk slashed the prices for its semaglutide-based drugs Ozempic and Wegovy by 36 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively.

Poviztra is the second brand of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide injection for obesity and is exclusively distributed and commercialised by Emcure Pharma in India.

The drug is offered in five strengths — 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 1.7 mg, and a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg. It was previously priced between Rs 8,790 and Rs 15,000 a month.

The drop ensures the price range falls to Rs 3,999 to Rs 8,999, an average price reduction of 47 per cent across dosage forms.

The price cut comes as several Indian drugmakers have launched generic versions of semaglutide, reducing treatment costs by up to 90 per cent.

At least 17 generic versions have entered the Indian market across delivery formats, including reusable pens, dose-specific vials, and oral tablets.

“The price revision, effective April 3, 2026, will bring the innovator molecule, backed by robust clinical and real-world evidence, within the reach of a significantly larger patient base across the country,” Emcure Pharma said in a regulatory filing to the bourses.

Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director of Emcure Pharma, added that the reduced pricing will support Emcure's ongoing commitment to improving health outcomes and increasing access to scientifically validated weight-management therapies.

The company announced the price drop after market hours. On Thursday, Emcure Pharma’s share dropped by 2.54 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,548.30 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).