Emergence to launch AI research lab in India focused on autonomous agents

Emergence, the New York-based frontier agentic AI company founded by three Indian-American scientists from IBM Research, is launching Emergence India Labs (EIL) – India’s first dedicated AI research and development lab focused on autonomous AI agents. The firm said the lab will accelerate the development of homegrown next-generation autonomous systems capable of operating mission-critical digital and physical infrastructure, positioning India to move beyond its traditional IT services model towards advanced manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation.

Backed by tens of millions of dollars in initial inward R&D investment, with significant long-term expansion planned, EIL is expected to scale to 500 world-class research scientists and engineers over the next three to four years.

Strategically located near the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, EIL will collaborate closely with the IISc ecosystem. This would be done through joint research, exchanges, hackathons, and summer schools to build a next-generation talent pipeline in autonomous systems. Professor Siddhartha Gadgil of IISc joins as Chief Scientist while maintaining his academic affiliation.

“We believe the most immediate opportunity lies in building autonomous AI systems capable of operating the world’s most mission-critical digital infrastructure – from financial networks and telecom platforms to cloud and digital public systems,” said Satya Nitta, co-founder and CEO of Emergence. “By mastering autonomy in the digital realm, we establish the foundation to extend into robotics, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation industrial infrastructure.”

Emergence India Labs is intended to serve as a hub for developing foundational AI technologies in India through collaboration with government, industry, and academic partners. The initiative aims to reduce reliance on imported technologies and position India as a base for frontier AI research over the next several years.

“The convergence of formal proof systems and the explosive growth of artificial intelligence creates an unprecedented opportunity – and necessity – to build reliable, mathematically grounded autonomous systems,” said Professor Siddhartha Gadgil of the Indian Institute of Science and Chief Scientist at Emergence India Labs. “Driven by a rich scientific tradition and a dynamic generation of engineers and entrepreneurs, India has the potential to drive this new frontier. By anchoring the entire spectrum of innovation here in Bengaluru, from foundational research to real-world application, we will catalyse an ecosystem of sustained, world-class breakthroughs, ensuring India helps architect the future of intelligent systems.”

Emergence India Labs is designed as a core AI research hub rather than a satellite outpost, aiming to anchor advanced AI development in India. The initiative reflects a broader shift as the country seeks to move beyond IT services towards frontier technologies such as autonomous systems powering digital infrastructure, manufacturing and logistics. AI adoption in Indian manufacturing has risen to 65 per cent in 2024 from 45 per cent in 2022, with the market projected to exceed $8 billion by 2030.

Recent research trends highlight the shift in global technological leadership. Chinese universities now hold nine of the top 10 positions in natural sciences research, according to the Nature Index 2025 report. China also accounted for about 54 per cent of global industrial robot installations in 2024, underscoring its growing dominance in advanced manufacturing.

“For more than two decades, India’s technology sector has been anchored in IT services,” Nitta said. “The next chapter must be defined by building frontier autonomous systems that power critical infrastructure. India must participate fully in shaping that transformation.”

Emergence AI develops autonomous AI agents and employs researchers from institutions including Google DeepMind, IBM T J Watson Research Center, and Allen Institute for AI.

“Thousands of Indian researchers and engineers contribute to AI development at leading technology companies and research labs globally,” Nitta said. “The opportunity now is to anchor more of that talent and leadership in India.”