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Emergent takes VibeCon hackathon to India, eyes next wave of founders

Bengaluru event offers direct Y Combinator access to winners after highly selective application process

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

The two-day hackathon will conclude with a final judging round, where teams present products built during the event.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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Emergent, an artificial intelligence (AI) software creation platform, has brought its VibeCon hackathon to India for the first time, hosting the event in Bengaluru as part of its push to tap into the country’s growing startup ecosystem.
 
VibeCon India is a selection-led hackathon designed to identify high-potential builders capable of rapidly turning ideas into working products. Originally launched in San Francisco, the event focuses on outcomes rather than open participation.
 
The Bengaluru edition, hosted at Polaris School of Technology, has drawn more than 20,000 applications from India and abroad, with a smaller cohort selected through a rigorous screening process.
 
 
The winning team will receive a direct interview opportunity with a partner at Y Combinator for a future batch.
 
Participants will also compete for cash prizes and gain access to a pool of credits and resources supported by ecosystem partners.

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The company said the event reflects the rising importance of India as a hub for early-stage product building and startup activity.
 
“India is producing an extraordinary number of ambitious builders, many of whom are ready to move faster than traditional pathways allow,” said Mukund Jha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Emergent.
 
The hackathon is backed by a wide range of partners across venture capital, AI research and developer infrastructure, including:
 
Lightspeed Venture Partners
Together Fund
OpenAI and Anthropic
Amazon Web Services
Stripe and Razorpay
MongoDB, Starknet and Temporal Technologies
 
These partners are providing mentorship, tools and technical resources to participating teams.
 
The two-day hackathon will conclude with a final judging round, where teams present products built during the event.
 
Wingman
 
Alongside the hackathon, Emergent announced the launch of Wingman, an autonomous AI agent designed to handle ongoing business tasks across workplace tools.
 
The product can manage functions such as scheduling, social media, sales support, research and hiring by running multiple agents simultaneously.
 
Wingman is designed with a layered approach to automation:
 
Routine, low-risk tasks are executed automatically
Higher-impact actions require user confirmation
 
“Most people aren't failing at productivity. They're buried under the smaller tasks that never stop coming,” Jha said, adding that the goal is to make always-on automation accessible beyond technical users.
 
The launch of VibeCon India and Wingman highlights a broader shift towards faster product development cycles and growing adoption of AI-driven tools, reinforcing Bengaluru’s position as a key innovation hub.

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Topics : AI technology artifical intelligence Bengaluru

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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