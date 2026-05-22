Emirates NBD launches open offer to acquire 26% stake in target company

Emirates NBD Bank has announced an open offer to acquire up to 415.59 million equity shares, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital of RBL Bank.

The offer price has been fixed at Rs 282.38 per equity share, comprising an offer price of Rs 280 and applicable interest of Rs 2.38 per share.

The total consideration for the proposed acquisition is estimated at Rs 11,735.33 crore, assuming full acceptance of the offer. The acquisition will be made entirely in cash.

Emirates last week said it had received all regulatory and governmental approvals, including clearance from the Government of India, for its proposed acquisition of a majority controlling stake in RBL Bank.

The proposed investment of around $3 billion (Rs 26,850 crore), first announced in October 2025, marks the largest equity fund raise in the Indian banking sector and the first acquisition of a majority stake in a profitable Indian bank by a foreign banking institution.