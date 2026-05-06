Epic bets on technical textiles with $150 million Odisha investment

The proposed investment comes close on the heels of the inauguration of Epic’s first Indian apparel manufacturing unit — Trimetro Garments — which has come up with an investment of $100 million on a 40-acre land parcel in Khurda district. As the company plans to focus on high-quality synthetic fabrics, the new investment aims to serve fast-growing global export markets.

In an exclusive interview with Business Standard, Epic Group Chairman Ranjan Mahtani said the company plans to invest at least another $150 million in the state to develop a technical textiles ecosystem, for which a 20-acre land parcel has been identified at a different location in Khurda district.

“The new investment is in the blueprint phase. Land acquisition is underway along with other administrative approvals. We expect to make a formal announcement in the next six months or so once approvals and land transfers are finalised,” Mahtani said, indicating that the groundwork for Epic’s second major Odisha project has already begun.

Unlike conventional textile projects that primarily focus on cotton and blended fabrics, Epic’s upcoming Odisha facility will focus on high-value technical textiles and engineered fabrics, a segment increasingly driven by demand from activewear, athleisure, performance apparel and global fashion.

While cotton continues to remain relevant in casual and lifestyle segments, international brands are increasingly moving towards synthetic and performance fabrics because of their durability, moisture management, stretchability, lightweight properties and adaptability across climate conditions.

The proposed unit will be designed to diversify Epic’s sourcing base away from traditional cotton-centric fabrics towards premium synthetic textiles, including polyester, nylon, elastane blends, recycled synthetic fibres and performance-engineered materials used in sportswear, outerwear, intimate wear and functional apparel.

Explaining the strategic rationale behind the move, Mahtani said the shift into textiles was a natural progression for Epic’s vertically integrated global business model. “We have been importing significant fabric volumes for our garment operations worldwide. By manufacturing textiles in India, we can reduce lead times, improve quality control and capture value across the entire chain. Technical textiles, especially performance fabrics, are where we see the strongest growth potential,” he said.

The company has now set its sights on scaling up production efficiency at Trimetro, billed as India’s first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment production facility. It has been designed to manufacture nearly 20 million garments annually for export markets while generating up to 10,000 jobs in phases, with women expected to constitute nearly 80 per cent of the workforce.

“The unit is currently operating at 50-60 per cent efficiency. Our immediate focus is to ramp up Trimetro to full capacity. We are targeting over 75 per cent operational efficiency within the next 18 to 24 months. Though this campus has been designed with future expansion in mind, any major expansion would likely be taken up only in FY28,” Mahtani said.

If approvals proceed on schedule, he said construction of the new textile unit is expected to begin in early 2027 and be completed in record time, similar to the Trimetro campus, which was developed within 15 months of its foundation stone laying.