Eruditus sees India contributing over half of revenue in five years

Speaking with Business Standard, Ashwin Damera, cofounder and chief executive officer of Eruditus, said the company partnered with seven foreign universities as their “market entry partner” for India through joint ventures (JV). These include UNSW Sydney, University of Bristol, University of Liverpool, University of York, University of Aberdeen, Illinois Tech, and Victoria University.Under the JV structure, the foreign universities will typically hold a 51 per cent stake, while Eruditus will own 49 per cent.

According to Damera, the universities will oversee academics, including curriculum, pedagogy, faculty hiring, admissions and research, while Eruditus will manage operations, student experience, housing, technology integration and corporate linkages.“We started as a company in India... but now with a greater focus on Indian schools, plus the foreign campuses, I think India will again become a big part of what we do,” Damera said, adding that “the current revenue contribution of India is about 25 per cent. I think if you're asking the same question five years from now, it probably will be more than half.”

Founded in 2010, Eruditus initially focused on onboarding universities to deliver programmes online and access markets beyond their campuses. The company’s first partnerships included institutions such as INSEAD, Wharton School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Referring to the University Grants Commission’s Foreign Higher Educational Institution regulations, which now permit foreign universities to set up campuses in India, Damera said, "In 2010, the regulation didn't allow for what is being allowed today. So, while we did online, we blended and started providing courses for corporates and enterprises, etc. We couldn't do the physical campus piece.”

Damera said the company wanted to reverse the long-standing trend of Indian students moving abroad for higher education. “Today, we are trying to flip it and say, let it (India) be a destination market. Let the university come to India, the student stays here. So, this is not a brain drain, this can be a brain gain for the country.”

Eruditus currently teaches nearly 250,000 learners annually across its online programmes, with a majority being working professionals with 8-20 years of work experience. While online learning continues to work well for experienced professionals pursuing upskilling courses, especially in artificial intelligence, the company sees physical campuses as more suitable for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Damera mentioned that the campuses will primarily focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and STEM-oriented programmes. At the undergraduate level, offerings include computer science, AI, cybersecurity, business administration, economics, biomedical sciences and data science, depending on the university. Postgraduate programmes will include AI, finance, cybersecurity, management and fintech-related degrees.

“We are not doing liberal arts. We want to do programs where there's a clear linkage between what you study and what corporations want. In phase one, we are focusing very much on these kinds of employability-related programs,” Damera said.

The company plans to introduce more research and lab-intensive courses such as electronics, communications, quantum technologies and nanotechnology in the second phase of expansion, likely after the first three to four years.

Building these campuses will require investments of Rs 100-200 crore per university over the first five years, including infrastructure and operating expenses. Damera noted that the initial phase will see an intake of 200-250 students each year, scaling up to around 1,200 students per campus by the fifth year. In phase two, campuses are expected to expand to standalone facilities with student housing, faculty residences and sports infrastructure, while increasing programme offerings from around 10 to as many as 25 degrees.