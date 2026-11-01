Escorts Kubota reports 10% decline in October sales to 16,921 units

Escorts Kubota Ltd on Sunday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in total tractor sales to 16,921 tractors in October from 18,798 a year earlier.

Its domestic tractor sales fell 10.9 per cent to 16,412 tractors compared to 18,423 units in the year-ago period.

However, the company's exports rose 35.7 per cent to 509 units in October against 375 units in the year-ago period.

The industry witnessed some moderation in October 2026, impacted by a high base, shift in festive timing and monsoon-related disruptions. Elevated input costs due to geopolitical developments and consequent pricing actions may moderate demand in the near term, the company said in a release.