Escorts Kubota reports 10% decline in October sales to 16,921 units
Its domestic tractor sales fell 10.9 per cent to 16,412 tractors compared to 18,423 units in the year-ago period
Listen to This Article
Escorts Kubota Ltd on Sunday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in total tractor sales to 16,921 tractors in October from 18,798 a year earlier.
Its domestic tractor sales fell 10.9 per cent to 16,412 tractors compared to 18,423 units in the year-ago period.
However, the company's exports rose 35.7 per cent to 509 units in October against 375 units in the year-ago period.
The industry witnessed some moderation in October 2026, impacted by a high base, shift in festive timing and monsoon-related disruptions. Elevated input costs due to geopolitical developments and consequent pricing actions may moderate demand in the near term, the company said in a release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 1:15 PM IST