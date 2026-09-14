Essar Energy Transition Retail buys UK forecourt network SGN for £250 mn

Essar Energy Transition Retail (EET Retail), part of Cheshire-based Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF), today announced an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of SGN Retail, a large UK independent forecourt operator, in a £250 million ($338 million) deal.

“The transaction adds 118 high-quality forecourt locations to EET Retail’s portfolio. Combined with EET Retail’s existing estate of 117 sites, the transaction establishes a scaled, nationwide mobility platform of 235 fuel forecourts with annual throughput exceeding 650 million litres,” the company said in a statement.

The transaction will be funded through a combination of cash and a new £250 million senior debt facility arranged by a bank group comprising First Abu Dhabi Bank, Macquarie Bank, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Natixis, OakNorth Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, SMBC Bank International and Sound Point Capital Management.

Essar Energy Transition said it is committing to a model in the UK that integrates the manufacture of fuels with the sale of fuels to consumers in an efficient and reliable way. “The transaction creates the second-largest UK forecourt network that is backwardly integrated with fuel production,” it said.

The acquisition of SGN Retail is expected to accelerate EET Retail’s long-term roadmap to scale its footprint to supply domestic fuel directly to 800 forecourts, representing around 9 per cent UK market share, by 2031.

“EET Retail believes that the combination of demographic growth, the rise of multi-car households and the declining number of forecourts in the UK create an attractive outlook to invest in the forecourt sector,” the company said.

It added that rerouting fuel refined at the Stanlow refinery directly into EET Retail forecourts will boost domestic supply security by allowing UK refined fuel to be more efficiently distributed to domestic UK consumers.