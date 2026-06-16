Essar, IRH Global sign $500 million crude sourcing and supply facility

Essar Group and International Resources Holding (IRH) on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement for the execution of a $500 million crude sourcing and product supply facility. The agreement was signed between Essar Energy Transition Fuels and IRH Global Trading.

The facility enables Essar to diversify its crude-sourcing and product-marketing options while optimising its working-capital arrangements. “It also strengthens feedstock security in an increasingly volatile global energy market, enhancing Essar Energy Transition Fuels’ ability to respond to changing market conditions and capture value across refining and trading activities,” the companies said.

Essar said in a statement that the transaction represents an important step in its strategy to strengthen relationships with leading industry players and underscores IRH’s role in enabling energy flows across international markets while supporting operations for downstream refining assets.

“We are delighted to partner with IRH Global Trading on this strategically important transaction for our Stanlow refinery in the UK,” said Prashant Ruia, chairman, Essar Energy Transition.

Essar Group operates assets across the energy, infrastructure, metals and mining, technology and retail sectors. Through Essar Energy Transition Fuels, owner and operator of the Stanlow Refinery in the UK, the group is investing in low-carbon energy solutions and industrial decarbonisation.

IRH, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is a global mine-to-market platform that strategically invests in minerals critical to the energy transition and technological advancement. IRH Global Trading is a wholly owned subsidiary of IRH and a global energy-trading and liquidity provider.