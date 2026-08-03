Essar to invest $5.8 billion in UK energy transition projects by 2035

Essar Group plans to invest £4.3 billion ($5.8 billion) in low-carbon energy transition projects in the UK by 2035, it said on Monday.

The investment plans of Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF), a wholly owned division of the Essar Group, will play a key role in accelerating the UK’s low-carbon transition, supporting the government’s decarbonisation policy and creating highly skilled employment opportunities in the North West, the company said.

“Over the past 15 years, Essar’s £1 billion investment has reshaped the refinery, ensuring it retained its position as a critical national asset. Key upgrades include reconfiguring the site into a highly efficient single-train operation to increase yields of higher-value products, expanding the range of crude grades processed, and upgrading Stanlow's catalytic cracker,” the company said.

Of the planned investment, more than £1 billion is nearing final investment decision to transform the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex, one of Europe’s most advanced refining assets, into a leading energy transition hub, the statement said.

Essar is expanding its retail network in the UK and aims to supply fuels to 800 new locations. It is also exploring the development of data centres near the Stanlow project.

“Our £4.3 billion investment pipeline represents a significant growth opportunity for the UK, supporting the country’s energy transition, generating substantial long-term economic value, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs built on the site’s proud industrial heritage,” said Prashant Ruia, chairman of Essar Energy Transition.