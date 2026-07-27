Eureka Forbes targets ₹5,400-5,600 crore revenue, triple Ebitda by FY30

Eureka Forbes Ltd, which operates in the health and hygiene products segment, aims to double its revenue to ₹5,400-5,600 crore and triple Ebitda to ₹800-850 crore by FY30, from the base levels of FY25, the company said in its latest annual report.

The company is banking on innovation, deeper market penetration and stronger omnichannel capabilities to accelerate growth from FY27 onwards, said Eureka Forbes.

Eureka Forbes is primarily owned by the US private equity firm Advent International, which acquired a controlling stake in it from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in 2022.

"We expect this growth trajectory to build progressively over the coming years, with a meaningful acceleration from FY27 onwards as the strong foundations we have built translate into faster, broad-based growth. This acceleration will be driven by continued innovation, deeper market penetration across our core and emerging categories, stronger omnichannel execution, and sustained improvements in operating leverage," it said.

The company delivered revenue of ₹2,710 crore in FY26, recording the second consecutive year of double-digit topline growth. Besides, it has reported Ebitda margin expansion for three consecutive years, which reflects the effectiveness of the company's transformation initiatives, said Eureka Forbes.

"We have set an aspiration to grow revenue to ₹5,400-5,600 crore and Ebitda to ₹800-850 crore by FY30, double revenue and triple Ebitda from FY25," said its Managing Director & CEO Pratik Pota.

The company sees a large headroom for growth, with a combination of a large addressable market, increasing category awareness, strong brand equity, and increasing scale giving it confidence in the ability to create significant long-term value for all stakeholders.

"Our confidence is underpinned by the structural growth opportunity in the categories we serve. These categories represent an estimated market size of over ₹26,300 crore by FY30, growing at a healthy 15 per cent CAGR (FY23-30)," he said.

More importantly, they remain significantly underpenetrated, with household adoption ranging from less than 1 per cent in water softeners to just 7 per cent in water purifiers.

"As consumer awareness of health and hygiene continues to rise, we believe these categories are poised for sustained expansion. With our trusted brands, nationwide service network, omnichannel reach, and innovation-led portfolio, Eureka Forbes is uniquely positioned to drive category growth while strengthening its market leadership," Pota added.

However, he also said the external environment remains dynamic and, in many aspects, unpredictable, citing geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, input cost inflation and currency volatility, along with their potential impact on consumer demand, as factors that warrant close observation.

While these factors may create uncertainty, they also reinforce the importance of building a company that is resilient, adaptable and focused on the long term, Pota added.

In this context, the company said it is sharply focused on two priorities -- stepping up growth through sustained investments and sharper execution, and driving efficiency by aggressively reducing wastage and improving productivity.

Its key focus in FY27 is to accelerate revenue growth while at least maintaining margins, the company said, adding that it will continue to invest behind its brands, innovation pipeline, service capabilities and distribution reach, while remaining disciplined on costs.

" While the opportunity ahead is substantial, we remain equally focused on building a business," said Pota, adding, " The runway is clear, the engines are firing, and Eureka Forbes is ready for take off." Eureka Forbes' 42.8 per cent revenue in FY26 was from Electric Water Purifiers and 15.5 per cent from Vacuum Cleaners. Service contributed 31.4 per cent, and the rest 10.3 per cent came from others, which includes air purifiers, softeners, and B2B.