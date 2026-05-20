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Eurobank opens India office, enables UPI-based remittance service

The Athens-headquartered lender will become the first European bank to enable cross-border remittances to India through the UPI framework

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Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

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Athens-headquartered Eurobank will inaugurate its first India representative office on Thursday and activate its cross-border remittance service from Greece to India through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) within the framework of its strategic collaboration with NPCI International Payments Limited.
 
With this activation, Eurobank becomes the first Greek and Cypriot bank — and the first bank in Europe — to enable cross-border remittances to India via UPI, the bank said in a statement.
 
The European bank aims to strengthen trade and investment between the two regions while positioning Greece and Cyprus as strategic entry points for Indian companies seeking to expand their products and services across the European Union.
 
 
“We are starting with the office. One step at a time, first we will establish an office. Depending on the flow of business, we may consider next steps and opening a branch,” said Fokion Karavias, chief executive officer (CEO), Eurobank.
 
“We will focus on opportunities like corporates having interest in access to the European market and vice-versa, mergers and acquisitions — both in terms of advisory and specific financing. We are also strongly looking at promoting the Indian diaspora and the HNI segment, which has interest in family offices overseas,” said Tridib Saha, country head and chief India representative.
 
Its entry into India will also allow Eurobank Group to offer services to Indian businesses and investors, strengthening Eurobank’s involvement in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).
 

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Topics : Eurobank Greece UPI

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

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