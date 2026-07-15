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Former LIC CFO Sunil Agrawal appointed SBI chief financial officer

State Bank of India has appointed former LIC finance chief Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal as chief financial officer. He will take charge from August 1, 2026

State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI) (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal as its chief financial officer (designate), the bank informed stock exchanges on Wednesday.
 
He will assume charge from August 1, 2026.
 
In June, Agrawal resigned as chief financial officer of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
 
At LIC, he oversaw the insurer's finance function and played a key role in driving strategic initiatives, strengthening financial processes, managing board and regulatory engagements, and supporting the organisation's growth and transformation agenda.
 
Agrawal brings more than 27 years of experience in financial services and strategy. During his tenure at LIC, he developed expertise in financial planning, capital management, financial reporting, investor relations, corporate governance and regulatory engagement. He also worked extensively with boards, regulators, investors and other stakeholders.
 
 
A chartered accountant by qualification, Agrawal also holds a bachelor's degree in engineering (computer science).

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

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