Former LIC CFO Sunil Agrawal appointed SBI chief financial officer
State Bank of India has appointed former LIC finance chief Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal as chief financial officer. He will take charge from August 1, 2026
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
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State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal as its chief financial officer (designate), the bank informed stock exchanges on Wednesday.
He will assume charge from August 1, 2026.
In June, Agrawal resigned as chief financial officer of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
At LIC, he oversaw the insurer's finance function and played a key role in driving strategic initiatives, strengthening financial processes, managing board and regulatory engagements, and supporting the organisation's growth and transformation agenda.
Agrawal brings more than 27 years of experience in financial services and strategy. During his tenure at LIC, he developed expertise in financial planning, capital management, financial reporting, investor relations, corporate governance and regulatory engagement. He also worked extensively with boards, regulators, investors and other stakeholders.
A chartered accountant by qualification, Agrawal also holds a bachelor's degree in engineering (computer science).
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Topics : sbi State Bank of India YONO
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:08 PM IST