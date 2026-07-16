Laundry infra company Quick Clean raises ₹133 crore in Series B round

The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate its expansion across India, invest in AI-led laundry operations, automation and sustainability technologies, and support its planned entry into Southeast Asia and the West Asia.

Over the next five years, Quick Clean aims to expand its network to more than 500 on-premise laundry facilities, strengthening its position as an institutional laundry infrastructure platform.

The company had earlier raised ₹50 crore in its Series A round.

Quick Clean currently operates more than 140 on-premise laundry facilities across nearly 38 cities and processes over 100,000 kilograms of linen every day. Its clients include Marriott, Taj, Hyatt, Radisson, ITC Hotels, AIIMS, Lilavati Hospital and Bombay Hospital.

Unlike conventional outsourcing models where linen is transported off-site, Quick Clean owns and operates the complete on-premise infrastructure, including equipment, technology, manpower and operational accountability.

Founded in 2010, Quick Clean has grown into a ₹300 crore business. It operates across 38 cities with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals.