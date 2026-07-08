Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ExxonMobil's India GCC leases 235,300 sq ft space in Bengaluru for ₹70.3 cr

ExxonMobil's India GCC leases 235,300 sq ft space in Bengaluru for ₹70.3 cr

ExxonMobil Services and Technology has leased 235,300 sq ft of office space at Bengaluru's International Tech Park Bangalore, with a total rental outgo of Rs 70.3 crore

Exxonmobil

Exxonmobil(Photo: reuters)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ExxonMobil Services and Technology, the India-based global capability centre (GCC) of the American oil and gas conglomerate, has leased 235,300 square feet of office space in Bengaluru for a total rental outgo of Rs 70.3 crore.
 
According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, ExxonMobil Services and Technology will pay a monthly rent of around Rs 1.86 crore to lease 235,300 square feet of chargeable office space in the Inventor building at the International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB).
 
The company has also deposited Rs 5.85 crore as security, with the lease providing for a 5 per cent annual rent escalation.
 
 
Signed for a period of three years, the lease commenced on February 15, 2026, covering the first to fourth floors and the sixth to eighth floors of the commercial tower.
 
Commenting on the deal, Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, said the ExxonMobil lease reflects a broader trend of GCCs locking in high-quality, institutional Grade A assets.

Also Read

Anthropic, Fable

UST ties up with Anthropic to deploy Claude for clients across sectors

Ramnath Venkataraman

DXC Technology's new centre puts India at the heart of its AI pushpremium

(L-R) Niladri Mazumder, President and COO of SEIKO India & Tatsuya Asami, Director & Senior Vice President, Grand Seiko Global Division, Seiko Watch Corporation

India on Seiko's watch, to be among top 3 markets by end of 2026

office leasing, office spaces

India's office mkt posts record quarterly leasing on GCC, flex demand: CBRE

aditya virwani

Embassy to invest ₹1,500 cr to build office space in Bengaluru: MD

 
Last month, the India arm of US retail giant Target Corporation leased 830,000 square feet of office space at Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru for a total rent of Rs 1,250 crore over 10 years.
 
Similarly, Airbnb leased 46,437 square feet of office space for its GCC at Gurugram's DLF Cyber City for a period of five years at a starting monthly rent of around Rs 61.53 lakh.
 
“Securing multi-floor expansions at a premium rate demonstrates deep confidence in India's technology ecosystem as a long-term growth driver,” Seetharaman said.
 
Market observers note that GCCs led office leasing in India during January-March 2026, accounting for 9.1 million square feet (msf), or 44 per cent, of the total 20.7 msf absorbed.
 
According to a recent report by real estate consultancy CBRE, GCC demand remained strong in regions such as the Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai and Bengaluru, driven by Fortune 500 companies.
 
Geographically, Bengaluru remained at the centre of GCC activity, accounting for 48 per cent of overall office leasing. Sectorally, e-commerce led demand at 24 per cent, followed by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and technology at 20 per cent each, and research, consulting and analytics at 19 per cent each.

More From This Section

HT Media (Photo: Company website)

HT Media board to meet on July 11 to consider fund-raising options

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors PV charts 10-fold growth plan by FY31, targets 20% market share

PHONEPE CTO

PhonePe appoints Srijon Biswas as CTO; Rahul Chari takes expanded CPTO role

Rupee

Nuvama, C&W JV fund achieves final close of ₹4k cr, eyes office investments

NoBroker

NoBroker's ConvoZen expands into West Asia with Arabic AI speech models

Topics : Office leasing Bengaluru CBRE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market CrashStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKalyan Jewellers SharesSabang PortUS Military Bases in West AsiaQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance