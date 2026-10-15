Fairfax plans to combine IDBI Bank, Digit and IIFL Capital into one entity

Fairfax Financial Holdings plans to combine IDBI Bank, Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital into a single financial services entity, aiming to build a leading Indian bank with an integrated offering spanning banking, insurance, investment banking and wealth management, its chairman and chief executive officer Prem Watsa said.

The proposal follows the Indian government’s approval of Fairfax as the strategic buyer for a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for ₹52,878 crore, marking a major step in the long-delayed privatisation of the lender.

The proposed acquisition, along with the contribution of Digit and IIFL Capital to the bank, is subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals.

“We are committed to building the world’s finest financial institution from India,” Watsa said in a statement issued by Fairfax Financial Holdings and Fairfax India Holdings Corporation.

“Combining IDBI Bank, Digit, and IIFL Capital would create an entity that is well-positioned to participate in the continued growth and success of Indian markets,” Watsa said, adding that the proposed combination would provide significant benefits to Indian consumers and businesses.

Fairfax plans to contribute its interests in Go Digit Life Insurance and Go Digit General Insurance, collectively referred to as Digit, along with Fairfax India’s interest in IIFL Capital Services, to IDBI Bank.

The assets would be contributed at their respective market prices, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The proposed structure would allow IDBI Bank to offer insurance products through Digit and investment banking, institutional equities, wealth management and asset management services through IIFL Capital, in addition to its existing banking operations.

Fairfax believes the integrated platform could help expand access to financial products and services in India, where it sees considerable scope for growth in bank deposits, credit and wealth management.

“We believe that a unified financial services company that can offer a one-stop solution for the financial needs of Indians will be of significant benefit to India and its economy,” Watsa said.

The proposed acquisition and contribution of Digit and IIFL Capital remain conditional.

Fairfax said no binding definitive agreements for the transactions had been entered into as of its announcement.

The contribution of Digit and IIFL Capital would require approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and other relevant authorities.

The proposed contribution of Digit would also require approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Fairfax expects IDBI Bank’s current managing director and chief executive officer, Rakesh Sharma, to continue leading the combined entity after completion of the proposed transactions.

It also plans to include C V R Rajendran, former chief executive officer of CSB Bank, in the leadership group.

N S Kannan, former managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and former chief financial officer of ICICI Bank, is proposed to become chairman.

Both appointments would be subject to RBI approval.

Fairfax does not expect the proposed contributions to result in changes to the governance, management or operating structure of Digit or IIFL Capital.

Digit’s current leadership team, led by founder and chairman Kamesh Goyal, would continue to oversee its strategy and execution.

IIFL Capital’s management team, led by R Venkataraman, Vasudev Jagannath and Nemkumar H, would continue to run its capital markets businesses.

Goyal said combining Digit with IDBI Bank would significantly strengthen the insurer’s distribution footprint and support the expansion of its products and services.

Nirmal Jain, founder of IIFL Group, said the proposed partnership would create opportunities for IIFL Capital to accelerate growth across investment banking, institutional equities, wealth management and asset management.

“By combining our capital markets expertise with the scale and customer reach of a leading bank, we can bring a broader range of investment and wealth solutions to millions of customers,” Jain said, pointing to the under-penetration of wealth and asset management in India.

The IDBI Bank transaction would expand Fairfax’s presence in India’s financial services sector, where it already has interests in insurance and capital markets businesses.

The proposed combination would bring these operations under the umbrella of a bank with an established deposit base and branch network.

Watsa said Fairfax intended to support India’s ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047 and reaching a gross domestic product of more than $30 trillion.

He also highlighted the potential for a successful IDBI Bank to improve India’s credit-to-GDP ratio, a measure of the depth of credit available to the economy.

Fairfax expects to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand, existing credit facilities and potential asset sales.