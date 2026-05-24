Federal Bank appoints Elias George as part-time chairman after RBI nod

Federal Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Elias George as the bank’s part-time chairman for a three-year term effective May 23, 2026.

George, who is currently an independent director on the bank’s board, assumed charge as part-time chairman on May 23.

George is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who has served in Union ministries as well as in the Kerala government, focusing on infrastructure creation, financing and public utilities. He has also served as additional chief secretary to the Government of Kerala, chief executive officer of the Kochi Metro Rail project, and chairman of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority.