Federal Bank to acquire 450,000 StanChart cards, boost retail presence

While the bank did not disclose the deal value, Federal Bank said the final portfolio, including the number of cards acquired, will depend on the timing of the final transfer and customer consent. The transaction values the portfolio at 1.5 to 1.6 times implied equity, as estimated by Federal Bank. However, the final consideration will be linked to actual balances at the time of transfer, the bank said.

As of March 2026, Federal Bank has 2.24 million credit cards and Standard Chartered Bank 638,169. The British lender has gradually reduced its credit card portfolio over the last few years, down from 1.45 million in FY20.

This proposed acquisition aligns with Federal Bank’s strategy of focusing on medium-yielding segments. The bank has been growing its credit card portfolio quite aggressively over the last few quarters. In fact, Federal Bank added a little over 1 million credit cards in FY26. In FY25, the bank added 214,679 credit cards on a net basis. The bank’s outstanding credit cards increased from 0.14 million in FY22 to 2.24 million at the end of FY26. The bank’s existing base includes 800,000 non-co-branded cards and 1.3 million co-branded cards.

“It is difficult to put a firm number to the consideration at this stage, as it will depend on the value of the portfolio at the time of closing. The final outcome will be contingent on customer retention. The business was available at an attractive price, which is why the bank chose to bid, and the economics remain sensible even under different attrition scenarios. The portfolio comprises reasonably seasoned and affluent customers,” said a source aware of the development, adding that the bank is working towards gaining a meaningful market share in the credit card space. Depending on customer attrition, the transaction value could be around ₹1,500 crore to ₹2,000 crore.

The proposed acquisition also follows US-based private equity firm Blackstone’s $700 million investment in Federal Bank for a 9.99 per cent stake, which was approved by the regulator in February this year.

The UK-headquartered Standard Chartered Bank, as part of its retail business strategy, had earlier said it would not push standalone credit cards in India. It will instead offer “deep, multi-product relationships” with lifestyle and payment benefits. Its retail strategy now focuses on multi-product relationships with individual and SME (small and medium enterprise) clients, anchored in wealth solutions and international banking, rather than pushing standalone single-product offerings.

“…this (the transaction) accelerates the previously announced strategy to consolidate and sharpen its focus in the wealth and affluent segment in India, and away from predominantly single-product relationships which are represented in this transaction,” a statement said.

Standard Chartered sold its personal loan business to Kotak Mahindra Bank last year. This is yet another instance of a foreign bank selling its retail credit card portfolio to a domestic private sector bank. In 2023, Axis Bank bought Citibank’s India consumer business, which included its credit card portfolio, for ₹11,603 crore.

According to Federal Bank, with this transaction, its non-co-branded credit card receivables would increase by an anticipated ~90 per cent, and would meaningfully accelerate its retail relationship strategy and allow it to embed deeper into retail consumers, particularly in the non-co-branded credit card segment. Additionally, geographically, the acquisition will be a major strategic gain for the bank, with approximately 75 per cent of the acquired card base concentrated in India’s top eight cities, leading to the bank’s presence more than doubling in these locations, thereby enhancing its footprint in Tier-1 markets, which would give the bank access to urban, financially active consumers.

“This acquisition represents a compelling and strategic addition to our retail credit franchise. The portfolio we are acquiring is of good quality, highly seasoned active credit card users, and is concentrated in the markets that align with our strategy,” said KVS Manian, MD and CEO of Federal Bank. “This further accelerates the growth of our already fast-growing cards business. We see this as a significant opportunity to serve these discerning customers better and build long-term relationships that make us their preferred banking partner,” he said.

According to Aditya Mandloi, MD and head, wealth and retail banking, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, this decision is in line with its strategic shift towards building deeper, multi-product relationships with its clients.

“Credit cards continue to be a core part of our offering, complemented by our ongoing investments in strengthening our wealth platform and enhancing our proposition for our affluent clients, including the recent launch of our Metal Beyond Credit Card. India remains a key market for Standard Chartered, where we continue to invest and strengthen our presence while serving our clients seamlessly. We will work closely with Federal Bank to ensure a smooth transition for our clients,” he said.

Mandloi had previously, in January, highlighted that the bank had around 150,000 credit cards that are part of multi-product relationships, and that the bank will continue to deepen this segment.