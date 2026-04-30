Federal Bank to buy StanChart India's select retail credit card portfolio

Federal Bank said on Thursday that its board of directors has approved entering into a deed of assignment (DOA) with Standard Chartered Bank, India, to acquire a select portfolio of its retail credit cards. However, the bank did not disclose details of the transaction.

“…we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Federal Bank, at its meeting held on April 30, 2026, has approved that the Bank proceed to enter into a deed of assignment (“DOA”) with Standard Chartered Bank, India (“SCB India”), whereby the Bank would acquire a select portfolio of retail credit cards from SCB India. The Bank shall provide an update on the execution of the DOA in due course,” it said in an exchange filing.

The UK-headquartered Standard Chartered Bank, as part of its retail business strategy in India, has earlier indicated that it will not push standalone credit cards, and will instead offer cards to customers with deep, multi-product relationships for lifestyle and payment benefits.

Earlier reports had suggested that it is Standard Chartered’s standalone retail credit card portfolio that Federal Bank may acquire.

In January, Standard Chartered said it had around 700,000 credit cards in India, of which about 550,000 were standalone cards. The remaining 150,000 cards are linked to multi-product relationships, a segment the bank intends to deepen further.

“We will focus on multi-product relationships with individual clients, anchored in wealth solutions, international banking, and seamless, consistent services. What we will not do is push standalone, single-product offerings. Our strategy is to build deep, meaningful relationships with clients and SMEs,” Aditya Mandloi had said in January.

Standard Chartered has also sold its personal loan business to Kotak Mahindra Bank.

As of FY26, Federal Bank had 2.24 million credit cards, while Standard Chartered Bank had 638,169 cards.

“…credit cards have shown strong growth not just this quarter but over the last few quarters, and we continue to remain focused on this segment for growth. We had identified certain products as medium-yielding segments, and we want to grow them faster than low-yielding segments,” KVS Manian said on Wednesday after the earnings call.

Federal Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly profit at ₹1,259 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), up 22.23 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and other income, even as provisions rose.